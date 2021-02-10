Becca Steffen knew even in middle school she wanted to play competitive volleyball for as long as she could. Nothinged changed her determined mind as she grew up between her lively club volleyball schedule and donning the Vinton-Shellsburg colors in high school.
“I found a love for volleyball,” Steffen said. “I had great coaches throughout my club seasons and in school who pushed me to my best. But it was the love of the sport that pushed me to consider college.”
North Iowa Area Community College called out to the VS prep almost immediately. Coach Chris Brandt offered a way for Steffen to get her gen eds completed while also competing in an exciting junior college environment. Steffen could not say no.
“I knew I had a great chance of playing right away,” Steffen said. “NIACC has a great environment that feels like home. I knew I would have a great team and a great coach behind me.”
In her first year in Mason City, Steffen led the Trojans with 936 assists (season high 38) and 86 service aces (season high seven aces) and finished 31-10 as a program. NIACC defeated rival Kirkwood for the first time in 18 years and finished second in their conference, later hosting Regionals and came up a few points of reaching the 2019 Nationals. Steffen was named First Team All-Conference, an All-Regional Selection and finished her freshman year on the All-Tournament team.
“That season showed how much more I was capable than I ever thought,” Steffen said. “I was coming from a fairly small town and suddenly found myself having this success. I wanted to be a great team player and do whatever I could for the success of my team.”
Sophomore year could not come soon enough for an energized Steffen. The COVID-19 pandemic grinded the nation to a halt in March. Springs sports were cancelled, leading her to wonder if fall volleyball was in danger of not happening in 2020.
“I wondered if I would have my final chance to play at NIACC,” Steffen said. “I love playing here. I would have been heartbroken if it didn’t play. We were able to practice and it looked different as we went along. At first, we didn’t have masks and then we did wear them in practice.”
Luckily, the season was not cancelled, but rather postponed to spring. The Trojans are 2-3 on the season as of publication. Individually, Steffen has kicked off her sophomore year by being one of 12 Trojans in program history to reach 1,000 assists. She was also named conference Offensive Player of the Week for January 25-31, totaling 91 assists in two conference matches against Hawkeye Community College and Northeast Community College that week. This was her second player of the week honor in her college career.
“This was a huge achievement for me honestly because I never reached a goal like that in my high school career,” Steffen said. “I could not have done it without my team being there for me. Along with my coaches, my team pushed me to go for that achievement against Hawkeye. I didn’t think I would get in then, but they kept cheering me on. It was a great feeling knowing I didn’t do it alone.”
The biggest obstacle this season has been the weather. A recent match at Kirkwood was cancelled due to a blizzard, a sentence Steffen never thought she’d be saying about a college volleyball season.
“It seems silly to think about the cold,” Steffen said. “Between COVID and the weather, you never know if your next match will be your last. The one great thing about pushing the season back and having extra preparation is we all got to bond as a team more. The freshmen got to understand what college is actually like and then what playing volleyball at this level is like. This season has its pros and cons.”
NIACC volleyball is focused on reaching Nationals this season after falling just short in 2019. Steffen will graduate from the two-year program this May and has already decided on her next destination. She will continue her athletic career at McPherson College in Kansas and study Secondary Education in hopes of becoming a teacher, like her mom.
“The coach I talked with was wonderful, and I’ve always wanted to step out of Iowa and my comfort zone,” Steffen said. “I was told I could be a game-changer for them. I’m going with one of my current teammates, Bri Powers, and we are very close. It seemed like a no-brainer.”
Steffen is hoping that volleyball will return to the fall once she steps foot on the McPherson College campus. As long as there is an opportunity to play, she doesn’t care when it will take place. The move will take her further away from Vinton, but she still will have support from those who followed her throughout her high school career.
“Coach Ruess and my other high school coaches have called me to congratulate me on all my accomplishments,” Steffen said. “I love having the support from them and people back in Vinton. I’m sure my mom has been saying stuff in class about me. It makes me happy that even though I don’t technically live in Vinton anymore, people still care and support me.”
While keeping up with Vikettes volleyball this season was difficult between practice and school work, Steffen was happy to hear the program defeated Monticello in the postseason and enjoyed some success in 2020.
“I can’t wait to see what the upperclassmen do next season,” Steffen said. “Soon enough, they will make it to State. I know I wouldn’t be where I am today without those memories and challenges through high school volleyball.”
Steffen and the Trojans next head to West Burlington to take on Southeastern College on Sunday and continue what they hope will be a full, exciting season of volleyball.