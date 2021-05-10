Denice Stephenson has seen it all at Virginia Gay Hospital. She’s worked in multiple areas of the hospital as she approaches 47 years working exclusively for the hospital, seeing families get the care they need, babies delivered in Vinton and now the staff taking care of patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I remember my sister-in-law, Sandy Studebaker, working here as a registered nurse,” Stephenson said. “I knew I wanted to have a job I enjoyed and I was encouraged to take a CNA class in high school watching her. They had a class available through the hospital. I took that course and worked here as I made my way through college.”
Stephenson has worked as a supervisor in long term care, been in the surgical unit, respiratory therapy and has worked at the clinic. Today, you’ll find her either working as the Care Coordinator for the hospital or on the floor as a staff nurse.”
“The Care Coordinator links families with the different needs a patient and their family may need,” Stephenson said. “We work with our social worker to provide what a patient may need when they go home or if they need to transition to long term care. As a staff nurse I’m working more directly with patients on the floor. I probably spend more than half my time as a care coordinator. Balancing both gives me two different positions to work with patients and their families.”
Those patients and families have been the driving factor behind Stephenson’s longevity at Virginia Gay. She described working at a smaller hospital as a “hometown feel” and felt that’s achieved through personalized service and providing care for several generations.
“You get to know the parents and grandparents and it does become a generational trust,” Stephenson said. “Their children may come back to Vinton and you’ve already developed that relationship with them. They know what to expect when they come in here.”
Virginia Gay once delivered babies and Stephenson remembered that time fondly. The hospital ceased delivery services 36 years ago. Stephenson believed her niece was among one of the last babies delivered at the hospital.
“You have to have a certain number of doctors available in your facility anymore to be available at all times for the mother and baby,” Stephenson said. “Mothers go to Cedar Rapids or Waterloo now. It was such a blessing to see that happen here in Vinton.”
On the flip side, the hospital works with patients in hospice care and does everything they can to make their days comfortable. This is especially relevant to Stephenson’s position as she works to provide families and patients during a difficult time.
Like her sister-in-law mentored her early in her career, Stephenson has worked with and mentored high school students and young professionals getting into the field. This mainly takes place while she’s working on the floor as a staff nurse.
“We have students that come in for their classes and I say ‘as long as you love what you do, this is what you should be doing,’” Stephenson said. “If you’re not happy in this field, it may not necessarily be for you. Yes, it’s a job. But if you love what you’re doing, it’s not as hard coming in each day.”
Her advice to young people interested in the field is to start with CNA classes and observe “as many things as you can” before deciding to continue on towards an LPN or RN degree. She stated nurses should feel rewarded knowing they are helping patients get on the road to recovery or making their lives more comfortable.
“They need to be willing to listen,” Stephenson said. “Your patients need to be more than a name to you. If you love interacting with patients and families, that has an impact on their recovery.”
Tina Eden, Virginia Gay Director of Nursing, praised Stephenson as a “talented and dedicated nurse...who is very thorough and a good resource for questions new staff may have.”
“She has been very diligent in her patient education before discharge to help our patients understand their discharge instruction and home care needs to ensure a better health outcome,” Eden said. “Preparation and planning are key for successful discharge home. “Her many years of experience and nursing insight have made her a valuable mentor for new clinical staff in our medical surgical unit. We appreciate her care and compassion.”
The most rewarding part for Stephenson is seeing people come back for their medical care because they trust what she and Virginia Gay have to offer. She plans to continue working for “a few more years to come”