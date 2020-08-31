If you were impacted by the August 10th storm you do not need to go through recovery alone. Help is available.
Step 1. Call HACAP at: 319-739-0056
Begin here to find all available resources for you to access. There are resources besides Iowa Individual Assistance.
Step 2. Call the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition at: 319-241-5121.
We are here when all other help is gone. No income guidelines required to apply for assistance. We are local and we care.
The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition is a non-profit organization meeting the needs of Benton County residents affected by disaster. The Coalition, organized after the 2008 flood, activates after a disaster to assist Benton County residents with unmet needs and help get them back on their feet. The coalition assists individuals with their primary residence. Coalition members are service agency members and volunteers from our local communities. We work directly with Benton County Emergency Management.