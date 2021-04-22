Steven Cantonwine

Steven Raymond Cantonwine, age 64, passed away on December 26, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born in Vinton, Iowa on January 30, 1956 to Phianna and Raymond Cantonwine. Steve lived in Vinton until 1970 and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1974. Steve was active in football and basketball while in high school. Steve received a Master of Science in Business degree at the University of Iowa and went on to earn his Juris Doctorate at the University of Missouri School of Law in Kansas City, Missouri. Steve married and became the father of two lovely daughters, Sara, and Molly. He enjoyed attending their sport and academic events. Steve enjoyed traveling with his family and spoke of Alaska and Costa Rica among his favorite places to visit. Steve especially loved animals, his Palomino, Tony, he rode when growing up, always helping out on the farm and his German Shorthair Pointer, Gunner. Gunner was beside Steve until the very end of Steve’s illness. A true and loyal companion. Steve also loved visiting family in Nebraska and Iowa sharing his current research in the genealogy of the Cantonwine and Shockley families. Steve was adventurous when it came to cars driving old convertibles and driving fast.
Steve spent 34 years as a defense attorney helping those in need. As one client said, “he will always be remembered as a kind soul when it came to being there for his clients and defending them”. Steve enjoyed his life’s work but always put his family first. His daughters meant the world to him.
Steve is survived by his daughters, Sara Cantonwine, Los Angeles, California, and Molly Cantonwine, St. Louis, Missouri, his sisters, Christy (Doug) Nielsen, Louisville, Nebraska, Julie (Jon) Vogt, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, half-sister Kelly Wulfkuhle, Topeka, Kansas. Nieces, Jenny Vogt and Anna Doeschot. Nephews, Chad Anson, Lee Cimfel, Jared Vogt, Blake and Casey Wulfkuhle and Grandnieces Lexi and Laney Anson. Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Phianna Kay Shockley (2008), his father, Raymond Steven Cantonwine (2018) and by his nephew, Matthew Christopher Cimfel (1997).
A memorial mass was held for Steve on January 5, 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri.
The Cantonwine family wishes to invite family and friends of Steve to a ‘Celebration of Life’ gathering planned for Saturday, May 15, from 2-5 pm at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. This will be an informal event with an opportunity to reminisce and reflect on moments we have shared with Steve during his lifetime. Memorial donations may be made in person or to Steve’s favorite dog rescue, the National German Shorthaired Pointer (GPS) Rescue https://www.gspca.org/Rescue/donate.html