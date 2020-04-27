As one-year-old Avery Gardemann —sporting sunglasses, a fuzzy purple cap with ears, and rainbow boots—toddles around the farm homesteaded by her great-great-grandparents, she is seemingly oblivious to the reason her grandpa Garth Gardemann, dad Denny Gardemann, and uncle Larry Gardemann are sporting cloth face masks.
And it’s heartening to see.
America’s farmers are still farming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re farming the same acres [as last year]. One-third of our corn is in. We haven’t started on beans yet,” Garth said while watching Avery from across the driveway.
“We do keep a distance when we [Garth, Larry, and Denny] meet to talk. We’re at an advantage during this unfortunate time as farmers—we’re independent and mostly able to go about our daily routine.”
While Garth farms full-time for Gardemann Family Farm, LLC, his sons Larry and Denny work off-farm jobs in addition to their farmwork—Larry in Cedar Rapids and Denny in Vinton.
“At this time the pandemic has not affected their jobs… hasn’t affected spring planting. All of our seed corn products have been delivered,” Garth said.
When the Gardemanns do travel off the farm—for work or otherwise—that’s when they encounter changes, Garth explained.
“Denny went to Rowley to the John Deere dealer. Called ahead and they set the parts outside on a rack with [our] name on them…When we shop at Roy’s [Hometown Grocery] over in Shellsburg we wear a mask.”
And if he and his wife Vicky get too antsy, Garth said, they’ll occasionally drive to the Vinton McDonald’s or to Culver’s in Hiawatha.
With the statewide school closure extended by Governor Kim Reynolds on April 17 through the end of the school year, Garth has a little more help than he normally would this time of year.
“Our oldest grandson [Wesley] is usually playing baseball at this time. Since he’s not playing ball, he’s been able to help with planting and deliver seed to the field.”
But despite his ability as a farmer to carry on—to continue farming mostly as he did before—Garth is worried.
“Grain prices have plummeted—both corn and beans—plus nobody’s driving and the markets in China haven’t opened up just yet. Ethanol plants are idling and that’s on top of the refinery waivers,” Garth said.
“The ripple effect will be felt everywhere.”
“And hay will be at a premium,” Larry added in reference to the shortage of distiller’s grains—a co-product of ethanol production used as a feed source for cattle.
Roughly half of the ethanol industry is shut down today, according to an April 20 news release from the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA).
“Corn demand and prices have plummeted as plants have idled, jobs are being lost, and rural communities are being destabilized,” the RFA release stated. “We simply cannot afford to lose an industry that has become part of the fabric of rural America.”
The Gardemanns made it through the Farm Crisis of the 1980s and hope to make it through whatever lies ahead in the eventual wake of the pandemic.
“It was a tough time,” Garth said. “I was farming 250 to 350 acres. I was told I was one of only thirteen farmers who made a profit in the area that year [during the height of ‘80s Farm Crisis]. I had debt but not a lot. I was just lucky. It was luck.”
Seven generations of Gardemanns have now lived and farmed in Benton County.
And as Garth watches the youngest of the seventh generation—little Avery—set herself up in a lawn chair in the doorway of an open barn, his eyes crinkle upward and it is apparent he’s smiling beneath his mask.
“Definitely we’re just staying home on the farm best we can.”