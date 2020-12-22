The last game of 2020 featured rivals Benton and Center Point-Urbana in boys basketball clash on Tuesday as the Stormin’ Pointers walked out of Van Horne with a 51-38 win.
“It's a fun, local rivalry and we’ve had great games against Benton and Coach Carlson over the last seven years I’ve been here,” CPU coach Mike Halac said. “A lot of back and forth battles, some great wins and some tough losses along the way. Having this game going into Christmas break is cool for our programs.”
Looking for their first win of the season, Benton struggled against CPU’s swarming defense and turnovers, allowing the Stormin’ Pointers to take a 20-11 lead after one quarter. CPU got some quality shooting from junior Braylon Havel early and were able to score inside with their size advantage over the Bobcats. By halftime, CPU had gained a 34-21 lead over Benton.
“Competitive games like this put you in a position where you get to explore how you handle adversity or success,” Benton coach Larry Carlson said. “Unfortunately we did not handle the moment tonight very well. That's part of being a young team. We have to learn how to work through adversity and communicate in situations when it’s not very easy.”
CPU would not see double figures the rest of the way as the Bobcats collected themselves defensively and shots would not fall from outside the arc for the Stormin’ Pointers. While CPU would continue to find success inside or drive to the rim, the second half ended in a 17-17 deadlock.
“In the beginning part of the year we're giving up 80 points a game,” Carlson said. “The next part is we just got to stop making the game hard. We need to keep fighting through what we might find easy and keep working on what will make us successful.”
The Stormin’ Pointers were led by Havel with 13 points all in the first half. Senior Keegan Koppedryer had 11 points and seven rebounds and Trey Johannes with eight points.
“Keegan was amazing around the rim and Tre Hinton is getting some great rebounds for us and cleaning up our short shots,” Halac said. “I thought we moved the ball well. When we can get Trey touches inside, he’s very tough to stop.”
Benton Junior Colin Buch led all scorers with 15 points and three rebounds, joined in double figures by Aiden Harris and five rebounds. Nate Polansky finished with nine points.
“Going into break we're gonna have a chance to practice, keep improving and prepare for a big second half run,” Carlson said. “There’s no guarantees of W’s, but there is a guarantee we will play harder, faster, and be a tougher out for teams.”
Benton will return to action on January 5 at Clear Creek-Amana. CPU will face Grinnell on January 2.