Center Point-Urbana softball recognized two seniors on Friday night as they fell to fifth-ranked Mt. Vernon 10-1 and 12-0 in the final home game of the season for CPU.
“[Mt. Vernon] is obviously a great team and we knew they’d hit the ball well,” coach Shane Light said. “It was good for our young team to see a team like this and to prepare for Regionals next week.”
A grand slam by the Mustangs in the top of the fifth gave Mt. Vernon a comfortable lead after being held in check with three runs through four innings by CPU. The Stormin Pointers played without freshman pitcher Olivia Perez as she recovers from an injury sustained earlier that week, yet sophomore Nicole Coppess held tight in the circle through seven innings. Freshman Tayler Reaves scored a run off a fielding error in the last inning to put CPU on the board for the evening.
“It was unfortunate we gave up a grand slam after we had been gunning for them for four innings,” Light said. “We’re hoping to get Olivia back for Tuesday’s game at Xavier.”
The Stormin Pointers look to younger pitching in eighth grader Hailey Anderson and freshman Alyvia Meyers in the nightcap, yet the Mustangs strung together innings of three, three and six runners to end the night in three.
“It was good experience for these young pitchers to get their timing down,” Light said.
Senior shortstop Reagan Schutte and senior catcher Becky Wright were recognized by their teammates for five years each with the program and leading a young program through a unique season.
“Becky has been a solid rock for this team,” Light said. “She has a great attitude and the motivator we need. she’ll do anything for this team, including helping the younger girls out. Reagan is the same way and has played a solid shortstop for us. It’s been a blast to coach these two seniors this season.”
CPU will host Waterloo East (7-9) for the first round of 4A Regionals on Thursday, July 16 with the first pitch at 7:00 p.m.