Center Point-Urbana volleyball donned pink uniforms as they took the court against Williamsburg on Thursday, successfully raising money for a great cause but not successfully handling the Raiders in a 3-1 loss.
“It wasn’t all there for us in the beginning,” coach Michelle Halac said. “It took us a bit to find our hitting angles and really didn’t execute well on our end. We handed over way more points than we wanted to.”
Both teams struggled serving in the first set and the Stormin Pointers won 25-19 after pulling away late. Serving and errors would continue to plague CPU in their 19-25, 22-25 losses in the second and third sets.
“Credit to [Williamsburg], they hit some good spots and kept us guessing,” Halac said. “We didn't react or adjust quite the way that we wanted to, but I also think a lot of it was just we made more mistakes on our end. We didn’t go out and earn points like we talked about between sets.”
CPU would hold on in the fourth set and led 24-23 before Williamsburg rallied back for the win. Junior Sophia Gaffney led the Stormin Pointers with 12 kills and three blocks. Senior Katie Droste tallied nine kills, 14 digs, and went 14 of 15 serving with two aces. Homecoming Queen Claire Neighbor had eight kills on the night and senior Emma Porter finished with five kills, 23 assists and 18 digs.
“We are trying to find that right mix of who is working well with their rotation and find answers both offensively and defensively,” Halac said. “It’s about figuring out where people are best suited in the rotation and on this team.”
Each of the girl’s jerseys were auctioned off and prize baskets were sold to raise $1,527 for the Especially For You Race to cover mammograms. The event is popular with the athletes and the event was continued this season despite COVID-19 concerns by the request of the students.
“The girls really have an appreciation for every night they get to play this season,” Halac said. “They know any game can be gone in an instant, whether it be they have to be quarantined or the other team cannot play. Especially for these seniors, they’re living their lives out every game they can.”
CPU participated in a tournament at Dike New-Hartford over the weekend defeating South Hardin and falling to Janesville and host Dike-New Hartford. The Stormin' Pointers will face Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday.