Center Point-Urbana boys basketball saw their season come to an end at former WaMaC rival Central DeWitt 52-51 in overtime during postseason play on February 22, yet no one can hang their heads after the effort the Stormin’ Pointers put out on the road.
“It was an exciting game all the way through,” coach Mike Halac said. “We got down early, but we never quit. We faced a talented group in Central DeWitt. I take a lot of pride in how hard our guys played for 36 straight minutes.”
The Stormin’ Pointers overcame a 16-12 deficit in the second quarter to bring it within one point at halftime down 25-24. From then on out, neither team could pull away from the other. When Central DeWitt scored, CPU would find a way to respond. All it took was a point over the Sabers in the third quarter to eventually send the game into overtime after the fourth quarter.
“The game was really physical, yet our guys matched their intensity and physicality,” Halac said. “Guys were playing hard and diving for loose balls. A couple bounces here or there, and it's a completely different game.”
CPU shot better from the field, yet Central DeWitt rebounded better. The stats between the squads otherwise were as close to identical as one will find. Central DeWitt would get the final basket inside with 14 seconds on the clock. Plenty of time for CPU to get a decent shot. A Sabers player picked off a pass to deny the Stormin’ Pointers a chance at the lead.
“It was just one of those games where someone had to lose and sadly it ended up being us,” Halac said. “I’m proud of how we played the entire time. You never want to end your season on a loss, but only 16 teams in the state end their season with a win at State.”
Senior Joey Metzen finished his final game with 15 points, three rebounds and two steals. Senior Trey Johannes joined in double figures with 13 points, four blocks and three rebounds. Senior Keegan Koopedryer had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists.
“The growth from the beginning to the season to the end sticks out,” Halac said. “We really had to come into our own and find out the team we were going to be. Winter break is always a big step for our program and we came out ready to play good basketball. How we were able to compete at a higher level at the end of the season was truly impressive and exciting.”
The Stormin’ Pointers finished 9-14 and placed second in the WaMaC West standings. The program will say farewell to seniors Tre Hinton,Johannes, Koopedryer, Metzen and Cooper Reaves, once again leaving the program with the tasks of rebuilding for the second year in a row. Junior Gabe Hansen (6.2 ppg, 2.7 apg) will return alongside guards in Braylon Havel, Easton Tupa and Kanon Tupa.
“We have some guys who contribute and play big minutes coming back, but we have some guys that didn't play as many minutes who will need to step up in the offseason,” Halac said. “Our freshman and sophomores had good seasons. We’ll look for them to jump up to the varsity level. Hopefully we can have a summer of full contact drills unlike last summer.”