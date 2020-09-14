Eleven senior members of Center Point-Urbana volleyball were recognized and caught some game action against South Tama on Thursday in a 3-1 win for the Stormin Pointers.
“We like to let our girls know we appreciate their four years with the program,” coach Michelle Halac said. “They all got to be announced as starters and had a chance to be out on the court, which I feel is an important opportunity.”
Substituting 11 seniors into a set is no easy task, and by the end of the set CPU was unable to get a front row player out of the back row in a 29-27 loss. With formalities out of the way, the Stormin Pointers fired back with a 25-13 win in the second set, even giving a few more reps to the senior class towards the end.
“These girls stepped in and played whatever role they needed to,” Halac said. “They tried it with the most confidence they all could.”
Also confident were the Trojans of South Tama. Confident and scrappy on the defensive end. CPU would work hard to get the ball down in the next two sets for the 25-15, 25-16 wins.
“Over my four years here, we’ve come to know South Tama as a scrappy team,” Halac said. “We know we’re going to be ready for them each time.”
Senior Claire Neighbor led with nine kills, three digs. Senior Katie Droste led the defense with 14 digs, followed by seniors Emma Porter and Nicole Lutz with 10 digs each. Porter also had 34 assists, followed by senior Ella Casey with 15 assists. Senior Terra Fink had four aces off 10 of 12 serving, adding to her seven kills on the night.
“We really encourage these girls to basically back each other up on defense and get everything up,” Halac said. “A lot of seniors stepped in tonight and did a great job defensively. We will have mistakes, but they work their tails off to make all of this happen.”
CPU played host to pool play for the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday. The Stormin Pointers would go 1-2 on the day, securing a win over Fort Madison (21-14, 21-10) and falling to 2A ninth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg (21-19, 18-21, 13-15) and 5A sixth-ranked Pleasant Valley (19-21, 16-21). Junior Sophie Gaffney led with 18 kills on the day, followed by Droste with 15 kills.