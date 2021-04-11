Led by the junior duo of Johannes Grau and Gabe Hansen, Center Point Urbana boys soccer had little trouble dispatching West Delaware 9-0 at Fross Park for the Stormin’ Pointers’ home opener.
“I thought we played really well overall and we moved the ball well,” coach Curtis Cassidy said. “[West Delaware] pack the inside, so our plan of attack was from the outside. They executed that plan well.”
Grau had the hot foot first as he scored off Hansen’s assists twice in the first half of play. Not to be left out, Hansen matched with the first two goals of the second half before Grau got his first hat trick of the season moments later. Junior Nick Post got in on the scoring next before Hansen got his third goal off a penalty kick. Post chipped in a second goal before sophomore Drew Johannes put up one last goal at the six minute mark.
“We have a lot of offensive weapons on this team,” Cassidy said. “Gabe and Johannes really compliment each other in the middle. Those forwards can be really dangerous with them finding them on the outside.
Hansen also tallied three assists and senior Toby Johnson registered the team’s fourth assist. While sophomore Ryan Keller and the defense didn’t register any stats in the blowout win, West Delaware failed to score despite a few opportunities.
“There were several times they came down to our half, but we stopped them pretty well,” Hansen said. “I’m proud of their effort tonight. We need to keep working at it and keep moving the ball around. We’ll get to where we want to be soon.”
The Stormin’ Pointers opened their season on April 6 against Mt. Vernon on the Cornell College campus, winning a tight overtime thriller 1-0. CPU will host Williamsburg on Tuesday and travel to Marion on Thursday.