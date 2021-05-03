Both Center Point-Urbana track and field teams were at Union on Friday with each team placing third as the season begins to wind down to the final weeks.
“All of our runners are hitting their stride and jumping to where they need to be heading into conference week,” coach Dennis Gilbertson said. “We’re happy with 18 placewinners and seeing overall growth.”
CPU girls finished 2-4 in discus as freshman Taylor Luscomb finished second with a throw of 101’-10.5” and senior Claire Neighbor threw 91’-7”. Senior Faith Maue achieved one of her highest finishes of the season as she tied for second in the high jump with a best of 4’-10”, followed by fellow senior Emma Porter in seventh with a jump of 4’-4”. Junior Jaclyn Wooldridge and senior Shae Hansen went 3-4 in shot put with throws of 34’-2” and 33’-5”.’
“All four of our throwers have placed in the top four in back-to-back meets,” Gilbertson said. “This is Faith’s first year jumping and she’s hit 4’-6”, 4’-8” consistently. We’re trying to get over the 4’-10” plateau, which I think is gonna happen soon.”
Sprint events saw senior Isabell Krell place eighth in the 100m dash with a time of 14.44 and junior Ali Zittergruen eighth in 200m dash with a time of 29.43. Zittergruen also placed sixth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 18.02.
Distance events shined for the girls as junior Kora Katcher finished second in the open 800 with a time of 2:25.11. Katcher would follow up with a second place finish in the 1,500m run with a time of 5:15 behind teammate Kay Fett’s 5:02. Fett would also win the gold in the 3,000m run with a time of 10:44.
“Kay continues to have a strong season and Kora is running extremely well,” Gilbertson said. “We’re debating if we keep them in those events or try to put together another 4x8 with them and try for State. We’re still trying to piece together relays and hope to see more from our 4x1, 4x2 this week.”
On the boys side, senior Dylan Griswold took fourth in the 100m dash with a time of 120.7 and junior Joe Dufoe sixth with a time of 12.50. CPU continued to double up points in the 200m dash as senior Logan Peterson took third with a time of 23.84 and sophomore Cole Wener fifth with a time of 24.37. The pair also went 2-3 in the open 400 with times 52.60 and 53.65 respectively.
“Logan Peterson has been a big part of getting points for us each night he’s out,” coach Jeff Engen said. “The 400 is a tough event and even tougher to get to state. I think we have the chance to get him there and with the 4x4. When we have Cole and Logan in that relay, they are good.”
Junior Eli Larson has had a strong season in distance events, but slightly switched it up this meet by running in the open 800 alongside senior teammate Mason Bach. Larson would win the event with a time of 2:03.96 and Bach fourth with a time of 2:10.51. Larson would claim a second gold in the 1,600m run with a time of 4:34.65, followed by junior Robbie Dillion in fourth place with a time of 5:10.52. CPU didn’t leave the 3,200m run unchecked by any means as freshman Blayze Havel finished second with a time of 11:05 and freshman Jack Witte in fourth with a time of 11:56.
“Eli continues to be dominant in any race he runs,” Engen said. “Nobody pushed him in some of those races and yet he puts down times like that. We’re really excited to see what he can do at State. We also feel strongly that Mason can make it in the 1,600 and 3,200.”
Senior Logan Rasmusson put up big points for the Stormin’ Pointers in field events, including fourth in discus with a best throw of 112’-6.5”. His best came in the shot put, throwing for 42’ even to finish third. The 4x2, 4x4 and 4x8 each placed in the top four on Friday despite missing athletes.
“This team has the ability to do great things going into the home stretch,” Engen said. “Everyone needs to be healthy and have clean handoffs in our relays. I think we’re in good shape for our conference meet.”
The WaMaC Super Meet will be held at Independence on Thursday. CPU will be right back at Indee for their State Qualifying Meet a week later on May 13.