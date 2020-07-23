Center Point-Urbana baseball delivered its first District win since 2010 at West Delaware on Thursday before bowing out of the season with a loss at Central DeWitt on Monday.
After a decade without a District win, the Stormin Pointers broke the streak with a 5-2 win at West Delaware, who had swept CPU earlier in the season. Senior Caleb Andrews was unavailable for the postseason due to injury. Four runs in the fifth inning by senior Ethan Sells, junior Brody Grawe, sophomore Braylon Havel, and junior Keegan Koppedryer pushed CPU past the Hawks and Grawe added a second run on a spectacular day for the starting pitcher.
“Pitching and defense really kind of set the tone for us,” coach Tyler Smith said. “Brady Grawe on the mound was tough and only gave up four hits. We needed a timely hit and finally got one in the fifth. Dominant performance. [West Delaware] came back with a run in the final inning, but Ethan Sells closed the door.”
Smith was a sophomore at CPU when they last won a District game in 2010 and hopes their District win and WaMaC title last season will propel the program going forward.
“We've been preaching defense and pitching would get us far this season,” Smith said. “I knew if we held West Delaware to under three, we had a great chance to win this. When we played them last, we gave them unearned runs and just were not solid for seven innings. That changed with this win. Now we have expectations and understand what it takes to be successful in the postseason.”
Third-ranked Central DeWitt ended their postseason run with a 3-0 win in DeWitt on Monday night. However, Smith felt minus a few errors on their part, the game could have easily gone either way.
“We had plenty of chances for a timely hit in the second inning when they scored two,” Smith said. “That was a chance to tie, or even take the lead. That McAleer kid throwing for them threw really well for them. There’s a top three team in the state for a reason, but a couple of hits and this could have been a different story.”
CPU ended their season 11-11 and third in the WaMaC West standings. Smith noted that the lack of prep time for pitching was an adversity to the team and presented a “roller coaster of obstacles” for a veteran team.
“The boys weren’t able to work out at the school with the gym unavailable and we physically were not ready for the season,” Smith said. “I’m really proud of this team for battling through obstacles and having a successful season. Maybe not every game went the way we wanted it to, but we learned and we grew as a team through a weird year.”
The Stormin Pointers will graduate seniors Andrews, Sells, Reece Miller, Derek Tobin, Kole Tupa and Ben Estling, a “building block” in terms of leadership and dedication according to Smith. CPU will return players such as Grawe and Havel on the mound, sophomore Collin Hoskins and junior Hardy Mahoney behind the plate and junior Grant Bryant among other pieces for 2021.
“We hope we can have more prep time with these returning pitchers and we return a lot of talent,” Smith said. “We have some experience now in the postseason and be a solid ball club coming back. Some guys will definitely need to step up to get us in a good spot.”