The 2020 season opened with a test for Center Point-Urbana baseball as South Tama came to town on Monday, June 15, but it was a test they passed as the Stormin’ Pointers swept the Trojans 6-4 and 7-6 in a doubleheader.
“South Tama always prepares their teams well and we knew they were going to battle for all 14 innings,” coach Tyler Smith said. “We had to play solid defense and we were going to have to score runs to come out on top.”
Both WaMaC squads sized each other up in the opening two innings before the Trojans broke open the game in the third, loading the bases before a RBI double gave them the first runs of the evening. An error gave South Tama a third run to take a 3-0 lead before junior Brody Grawe got the Ponters out of the top of the third. Senior Reece Miller gave CPU their first run of the season in the bottom of the inning, but it would be the fourth where the offense would pound three runs in to take the lead back 4-3.
“We stick to our plan no matter what’s happening and not try to be a team we aren’t,” Smith said. “I thought the boys handled the pressure really well and we continued to stay optimistic and battle at the plate.”
CPU tacked on two more runs and held on in the top of the seventh as the Trojans made a final push offensively. South Tama would plate one final runner before the defense and Grawe shut the door on the first game.
“Defensively I thought we could have played it a little better, but hats off to them for putting the pressure on us,” Smith said. “Our boys did a good job offensively to find a way to win. I thought Grant Bryant and Brody Grawe both did a decent job on the mound and we showed definite improvement there.”
The nightcap was a back and forth affair which went an extra inning. CPU struck first with a solo run in the first before a tying run from the Trojans in the next inning. After plating three in the third and fourth innings, the Pointers lead was once again in jeopardy going into the seventh after two from South Tama in the fifth and tying score from each squad in the seventh. Defensive breakdowns on several plays gave the Trojans a lead in the extra inning before Collin Hoskins hit a walk-off to secure the sweep.
“It was another battle all throughout both games,” Smith said. “Our pitching staff as a whole, wasn't satisfied with either game last night. We have room for improvement. Defensively, we have to play better in crucial situations and limit runs. Going forward, we have to take each day, each inning one at a time.”
CPU would go on to defeat Union 9-1 on Wednesday and traveled to Solon on Thursday for their second conference doubleheader of the shortened season.