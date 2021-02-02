Center Point-Urbana girls basketball knew they weren’t at the best during a 38-34 loss to Vinton-Shellsburg last month, so they got to work preparing for their rematch on Tuesday and shocked the Vikettes with a 56-35 win in Center Point.
“We wanted to come out and play better tonight and we certainly got off to a good start,” CPU coach Philip Klett said. “I was happy with how we started efficiently on offense and finishing around the rim right away this time.”
The Stormin’ Pointers opened on an 18-6 run in the first quarter, playing unselfishly and getting quality shots to fall in early. The two WaMaC rivals hit a stalemate with eight points each in the second quarter, but the momentum was certainly in favor of CPU from the tip on forward.
“CPU came out and they showed why they were state champs a couple years ago,” VS coach Rich Haisman said. “They're very well coached, played extremely hard and played outstanding basketball against us tonight.”
CPU continued their strong play into the third quarter, dropping 19 points and putting VS in a hole they had not seen all season long. Nothing was easy for the Vikettes against CPU’s press and defensive rotations. Klett also noted how the Stormin’ Pointers were more patient in their offense then their game at Vinton, finding the open girl and controlling the tempo.
“We did better at relaxing to find the right shot,” Klett said. “If we didn’t find the shot we wanted in the first 10 seconds, we patiently looked to the next shot. We still have some things to clean up, but we’re getting better with each day on the court.”
Sophomore Alyssa Griffith was the lone Vikette in double figures with 10 points, followed by sophomore Abby Davis with seven points and sophomore Ashlie Meyer with six points.
“We turned the ball over less this time than last month, but we could not make shots fall,” Haisman said. “I felt the girls played extremely hard tonight. They did so many things well. We played a great team tonight and we’ll learn and move on from this.”
CPU got plenty of offense inside as junior Ryley Goebel scored 16 points and senior Emma DeSmet had 11 points. Senior Claire Neighbor finished with seven points and sophomore Ryanne Hansen had six points.
VS will host Benton on Friday for their final home game of the season while CPU will be on the road at Independence on Thursday and Clear Creek-Amana on Friday. Regional pairings for postseason basketball were announced on Thursday and the two teams could see each other again with their seasons on the line.
“I assume we could both see each other down the road,” Klett said. “They’re a good team and I believe we are a good team. Good teams run into each other at the end of the season.”