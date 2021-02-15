A share of the WaMaC West was lost to Center Point-Urbana girls basketball after a 46-39 loss at Clear Creek-Amana on Thursday, yet the Stormin’ Pointers still have plenty to play for going into the postseason.
“We knew coming in [CCA] would battle with their length defensively,” coach Philip Klett said. “We didn’t want to give up second chance opportunities and needed to cover up the shooters they have. We played with urgency and battled well.”
The Clippers struck first as their shooters shrugged off their CPU defenders briefly for open looks. CPU struggled to get their own looks, settling for threes they wish they could have back. Junior Ryley Goebel was able to hit a pair in the second quarter and pushed the Stormin’ Pointers through to tie the score 24-24 at halftime.
“We had possession where we simply just didn’t make shots,” Klett said. “I liked our selection. If we keep shooting with confidence, those shots will fall for us.”
A back-and-forth third quarter saw the host Clippers take one point lead into the final quarter. CPU struggled mightily to get the ball inside to Goebel and scored four points in the final eight minutes, with nearly a four minute drought in between buckets. It was enough to allow CCA to extend their lead and earn the third share of the WaMaC West title.
“Sometimes the ball would stick on the perimeter,” Klett said. “I give credit to their defense, but we do need to move the ball and generate open looks. We got a good run in the third quarter, but [CCA] was able to take it back and get that one-point lead. Through the fourth quarter, we were trying to play catchup.”
Among Goebel’s 17 points on the night were also her 1,000 career points as a Stormin’ Pointer. The junior is averaging 18.8 ppg to lead the WaMaC West. She credits her teammates for helping her reach this milestone so early in her high school career.
“It takes a team and that's pretty much all there is to it,” Goebel said. “This is a fun group of girls to play with. It’s great getting pumped and jazzed up before games with them. We don't really care about who scores the points just as long as we score the points as a team.”
The Stormin’ Pointers refocused on Saturday as they headed into Regional play against former WaMaC rival Anamosa hosted in Center Point. The Blue Raiders immediately went into a zone defense, daring CPU to shoot from the outside and making drives difficult. CPU responded with a 17-2 run in the first quarter, patiently waiting for shots. While threes may not have fallen at the rate CPU would have liked in the second quarter and third quarter, they got the quarterfinal win 59-21 to advance.
“We came out with good energy, especially on the defensive end,” Klett said. “We saw some shots fall early and the girls worked with decent shots inside and out all night.”
Goebel led CPU with 14 points, 12 boards and three blocks. Senior Sierra Davis followed with seven points while junior Kora Katcher, sophomore Tayler Reaves and sophomore Laine Hadsall each had six points in the win.
CPU will host a semifinal matchup against Davenport Assumption (6-11) on Wednesday, their first matchup against the Knights since February 28, 2017.
“They are a good program and play in a tough conference,” Klett said. “I know they're gonna be a handful, so we’ll need to get ready for them over the next several few days.”
While missing out on another conference title for the program is heartbreaking for Goebel and the Stormin’ Pointers, she believes the team is ready to turn a corner and play for another chance at the State tournament in March.
“The goal is to compete for a State Championship each year,” Goebel said. “We know we got a lot of wrinkles to work out, but we know we are capable of it together.”