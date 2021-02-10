Center Point-Urbana and Clear Creek-Amana have battled it out for the WaMaC West title in recent years, yet it would be the Clippers on top for the most recent meeting 58-46 in Center Point as CPU could not contain their three point shooting.
“It's always a competitive game,” coach Mike Halac said. “We play very different styles. They’re always an offensive group, while we are a defensively focused program. We are opposites and that plays into competitiveness between us.”
CPU sought to limit CCA’s top scorer, Christian Withrow (19.3 ppg) from the start, yet other shooters came up big for the visiting Clippers as the three ball put them up 26-14 after the first half. On the flip side, the Stormin’ Pointers struggled to get their offense going, scoring four points in the second quarter alone.
“We knew trying to limit a conference MVP type of player would leave other guys open. We picked out poison. To CCA’s credit, others made shots,” Halac said. “Our defense kept us within striking distance. We were timid going to the rim at first.”
CCA would briefly extend their lead before the CPU defense dialed up, communicating better and setting effective screens. The offense also came out stronger in the third quarter, outscoring the Clippers 16-13 to bring the deficit back down to a manageable load.
“I liked how our guys didn’t back down and kept pushing,” Halac said. “When we were at Tiffin this seas, Clear Creek went on a big offensive run and we didn’t know how to respond. I feel like we’ve matured as a team since then. Getting Trey (Johannes) was big because he can dominate inside.”
The Clippers would erase any gains CPU made in the third quarter as their hot shooting reignited in the final quarter. A Clippers player hit a triple On back to back possessions and Halac felt that was the final swing CCA needed for the night.
“They hit timely shots,” Halac said. “Our strong run in that second half came from defensive stops. They shot 60 percent from three. That’s hard to stop when teams are hitting nine threes in a game.”
Johannes led the Stormin’ Pointers with 16 points and four boards. Senior Keegan Koopedryer had 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists, followed by junior Gabe Hansen with eight points and three assists.
“I feel good about how we played in the second half against a team of this caliber,” Halac said. “We went from 10 turnovers in the first half to only four in the second. I’m happy with the way Gabe Hansen attacked the rim and continues to improve for us. We played even with CCA in the second half.”
CPU hosted Independence on Thursday and will travel to Mt. Vernon on Saturday. Senior Night will see the Stormin’ Pointers host Solon on Tuesday.