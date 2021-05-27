A difficult year for Center Point-Urbana soccer came to an end on Monday at the hands of Vinton-Shellsburg 5-0, yet the Stormin’ Pointers do have reason to be optimistic about a bounce-back year in 2022.
“We’ve seen our share of adversity this season, but we kept ourselves in big games,” coach Curtis Cassidy said. “We’d play Vinton already and tried to get the guys to come out and pressure more, move the ball better this second time.”
CPU made nothing easy in their second round substate match at Vinton, consistently pressuring and matching the physicality of the Vikings. Offensively, the Stormin’ Pointers moved to a 3-4-3 formation to get more movement up front as they trailed 2-0 entering the second half.
“It helped out a little bit and we did cause they a little trouble defensiely in the first half but Vinton is such a good team,” Cassidy said. “Their offense and defense were both solid. It was hard for us to get anything by them.”
The Stormin’ Pointers ended their 2021 season 7-11 and advanced to the second round of substate after a 2-1 win over Independence on May 20. CPU had opened their year 3-1 before an injury to senior Cole Whitehead took away vital leadership for the young squad.
“He’s a great leader on the field,” Cassidy said. “Not having him on the field really affected us.”
Yet the Stormin’ Pointers found ways to stay close in games against top teams such as Beckman Catholic, Clear Creek-Amana and Solon, all of which were losses by one goal. Sophomore goalie Ryan Keller had a solid season between the pipes, making 109 saves and allowing 19 goals.
“Early on in pre-season practice, we expected Ryan to play the field,” Cassidy said. “He’s a good overall athlete. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we needed him in there. Ryan came up big for us in a lot of games this season.”
CPU will save farewell to senior starters Whitehead, Luke Post and Matthew Coller, but return a talented core of juniors, sophomores and freshmen saw more minutes as the season went along. Junior Gabe Hansen is expected to return after leading the Stormin’ Pointers in goals (10) and assists (5) on the season.
“We might not have had the season we wanted, but we found ways to stick with good teams and develop,” Cassidy said. “We’re excited to see what we have back next year.”