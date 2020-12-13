Center Point-Urbana boys basketball saw their Friday evening turn into a track meet as Maquoketa used their quickness to blow past the Stormin’ Pointers 51-31 in a WaMaC cross divisional matchup.
“We knew coming in they were going to try to really fast break and play uptempo,” coach Mike Halac said. “It's run and go for them, shoot threes and get back on defense.”
The Stormin’ Pointers saw exactly that right from the start as the Cardinals started off hot from distance to take a lead they would never surrender. CPU, meanwhile, was not hitting shots and could not get to the rim and exploit their size advantage over the Cardinals. By halftime, Maquoketa had a 31-16 advantage.
“[Maquoketa] got a lot of deflections and hands on balls, so credit to them,” Halac said. “Everytime we got to the baseline, we were double teamed hard and looking to kick out. They were really focused defensively on what we wanted to do. We saw flashes of our guys competing the way we wanted to. Then, there were moments that are correctable and we can fix.”
Maquoketa rode a 14-5 run through the third quarter even as they faced foul trouble. CPU adjusted defensively and made their opponent work for each point, yet could not buy a bucket on the other end and 25 turnovers in the game for the Stormin’ Pointers further hampered the offense to create. Senior Trey Johannes led CPU with 13 points and three rebounds. Senior Tre Hinton and sophomore Easton Tupa each had four points and five boards.
“I know we have guys who are trying to get it done,” Halac said. “It's a process we're still early in the season. We're learning a lot about what we're going to be as a team.”
CPU will host South Tama on Tuesday and travel to Clear Creek-Amana on Friday. The Stormin’ Pointers will face Benton in Van Horne on December 22 for their final game before winter break.