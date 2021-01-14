Two halves told different tales for Center Point-Urbana boys basketball as they came back from a double digit deficit at Independence to win 47-35.
The Stormin’ Pointers opened with two single digit halves as shots refused to fall, all the while struggling to hold back the Mustangs. At halftime, Indee lead 28-16.
“We did not come out with the intensity and defensive focus we had hoped for,” coach Mike Halac said. “The second quarter saw us work the ball and find great open shots, but we just couldn't finish.”
But CPU was hardly out of this game. The Stormin’ Pointers locked down the Mustangs and allowed only five points to tie the game after the third quarter, courtesy of a deep three from sophomore Easton Tupa off the assist from junior Kanon Tupa. The best was yet to come from the CPU defense as they held Indee to a mere two points in the final quarter behind physical play.
“We came out with an edge we haven't seen from this team all season,” Halac said. “That shot really brought our momentum to our side of the gym. Our defense frustrated Independence even more. Things got physical in the fourth quarter, but our boys maintained their composure to earn the win. This was a win through discipline and continuing to fight back. We are so proud of the group for their second half tonight.”
Senior Trey Johannes led CPU with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Senior Keegan Koopedryer had nine points and seven boards to follow. Junior Gabe Hanson finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
CPU (4-6) will host Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday, Decorah on Saturday and Benton on Benton on Tuesday for a three-game homestand.