Center Point-Urbana baseball played host to non-conference Union on Wednesday, stringing together an overall solid effort to stifle the Knights 9-1 and move to 3-0 on the season.
“We’ve played Union consistently over the last six years and always know we’re going to be in a battle against them,” coach Tyler Smith said. “They beat Wapsie Valley the other night, so we knew this was a test for our team.”
The Stormin Pointers wasted no time in controlling the game, scoring three runs in the first inning alone courtesy of a RBI double by sophomore catcher Collin Hoskins. Kole Tupa scored the third run off an error by the Knights. Execution on defense would prove to be Union’s achilles of the night as Hoskins would bat in two more runners off a defensive miscommunication in the bottom of the fourth to go up 7-1.
“I was a little disappointed with some of the execution that we had on defense tonight, but credit to CPU for taking advantage of our mistakes,” coach Robert Driscol said.
Union was coming off a 6-4 road win at Wapsie Valley the previous night, but noted the team that came out against CPU was not quite the defensive club he’d seen Tuesday. The Knights scored one run in the top of fourth as senior Henry Powers sent senior Rhett Peters from second to home. Driscol searched for an answer to the Pointers’s offense on the mound through Seth Petersen, Powers and TJ Freeland, yet consistent base running maintained CPU’s lead through seven innings.
“We have several sophomores (Petersen, Freeland) playing and keeping their composure out there whether they're out on defense or pitching,” Driscol said. “Our seniors are leading this team by example and helping these young guys out.”
Senior Caleb Andrews put the finishing touch on the win with yet another RBI double for CPU and the defense holding a Knights comeback cold through the final two innings.
“I thought as a pitching staff overall tonight we commanded the ball a lot better,” Smith said. “We got ahead in our counts and defensively we didn’t make mental mistakes like we did on Monday. There was definite improvement there.”
In three games this season, Hoskins has batted in six runners and came in to relieve in the final inning of the win.
“On the mound, behind the plate hitting wise, even on the basis right now, he's in the zone,” Smith said. ‘[Collin] was locked in Monday night and again tonight. We’re really pleased with the way he’s playing right now, especially as a sophomore.”
The Stormin Pointers will hit the road to Solon on Thursday and host Williamsburg on Monday before a second non-conference test in North Linn comes to Center Point on Tuesday