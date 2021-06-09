Center Point-Urbana baseball went from hot to cold in Monday’s home doubleheader against West Delaware, winning the first game 10-0 in six innings and losing the nightcap 6-1.
Junior Braylon Havel led the CPU defense from the mound as the Stormin’ Pointers held the Hawks to four hits. Senior Grant Bryant’s RBI single to score junior Gavin Brinks sparked a four-run fifth inning. Sophomore Jaden Patterson reached home on error while Bryant and sophomore Ben Hakert scored off an RBI from senior third base Brody Grawe and then a distraction from Grawe.
“We did a good job coming out right away, and getting ahead in count,” coach Tyler Smith said. “Early runs gave us confidence. Offensively, we hit the pitches we wanted and were able to be aggressive.
A series of walks gave CPU the win in the bottom of the sixth, including Havel with the winning walk. Havel struck out seven batters and allowed three walks in the win. CPU struck together eight total hits and were walked nine times.
The tables flipped in the nightcap as West Delaware used a five-run opening inning to cruise to a 6-1 win. Senior Jacob Wiley committed five errors on the mound and walked five batters. CPU had eight hits in the loss.
“We gave up free passes right away and didn’t set the tone defensively like we did in the first game,” Smith said. “That gave [West Delaware] all the momentum. The pressure was on us from the start to chip away at that lead. Every pitch matters, no matter who we’re playing or what the score is. We want to see that carryover through a doubleheader, not just a single game.”
CPU (4-6) fell at Dubuque Wahlert 8-2 on Tuesday and traveled to Solon on Thursday. The Stormin’ Pointers will host Mt. Vernon on Monday.