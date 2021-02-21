Center Point-Urbana senior Claire Neighbor has seen her team make history over the last several years with the program. Neighbor cheered from the bench as the Stormin’ Pointers claimed a State championship in 2019. She was in the rotation last season when CPU reached the semifinals. The senior has played and befriended some of the best players in school history with an honest smile on her face.
“It’s always been an amazing, fun environment,” Neighbor said. “Players like AJ (Katcher), Bryn (Hadsall) and Lauren (Dufoe) became like family to me. I got to play with my sister. We had so much fun together at State, and I wanted to go back again.”
That smile was gone when CPU was upset by Davenport Assumption in Center Point on Wednesday, falling to the Knights 40-31 to end their season in the Regional semis.
“We knew going into Wednesday [Assumption] would be a handful,” coach Philip Klett said. “They have decent size and came in with a solid defensive plan. We have to give them a lot of credit. A lot of things weren’t falling for us because of their defense.”
CPU entered halftime up 20-13. They weren’t blowing the Knights out of the water, but the Stormin’ Pointers were battling against a program used to playing larger schools. The tables were ultimately turned when CPU went 0-10 in the third quarter, scoring nothing as Assumption scored 15 at just the right time.
“They were pretty adamant about taking Ryley away,” Klett said. “We had been patient and looked for quality shots in the first half. In the second half, we moved away from that. We had good looks, but just didn’t hit them. Going three of 20 from the field in a half isn’t going to win you games.”
Sophomore Tayler Reaves led the Stormin’ Pointers with 10 points and three rebounds, followed by Goebel with six points, 11 boards and two steals. Despite 15 more shot attempts than Assumption, CPU was only able to hit 22.7 percent from the field.
“I feel we played well defensively against Assumption and they are a really tough team,” Neighbor said. “It was frustrating that third quarter when we couldn’t put up a bucket. We put in our best effort and laid everything out.”
CPU ended their season 15-7 (8-4 WaMaC) with several seasons goals out of reach. Neighbor, along with seniors Sierra Davis and Emma DeSmet will graduate in May after leading the program through an unusual season brought on by the pandemic and the loss of four starters from the previous year.
“These seniors and upperclassmen did a nice job of accepting their roles and playing to their abilities,” Klett said. “The younger players did some nice things as they stepped into the rotation. What came back to bite us was our lack of shooting. We’ll have to continue to get better in that area.”
Goebel will return for her senior season after averaging 18.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 3.2 steals a game. Shooters in junior Kora Katcher (6.1 ppg), Reaves (5.6 ppg) and sophomore Laine Hadsall (5.0 ppg) will be big pieces returning.
“I don’t think we played well together consistently,” Klett said. “We have to be better ball handlers, better shooters and better defenders. If girls individually take care of the area they need to work on over the offseason, we will come back better for next season. This program has the type of athletes who will be competitive going forward.”
Just like her previous teammates, Neighbor will move to bigger things in life and cheer for CPU from the stands. Having played with great individuals over the years, she seems plenty of success coming for the returning Stormin’ Pointers next season.
“They will make it pretty far again,” Neighbor said. “The juniors will make great seniors, the sophomore great juniors next year. I know there will be some excellent eighth graders coming up. I feel they’ll be back to State next season.”