Center Point-Urbana volleyball saw its first action of the season on Thursday in Mt. Vernon as they defeated Solon and fell to top-ranked Mt. Vernon in a cross-conference matchup.
“We talk about earning each point with hustle and basically just getting after it every set,” coach Michelle Halac said. “We’re figuring ourselves out as a team and improving. I feel we did that with these games tonight.”
The Stormin Pointers opened with Solon as nerves flared in the opening set. CPU saw a 5-1 start quickly dissipate and from there, it was a tight battle between the two WaMaC rivals. The set would go to CPU 27-25, but the real win was the nerves calming. CPU would cruise through a 25-15 decision in the second set for the first win of the 2020 season.
Senior Paige Kramer led the Stormin Pointers in kills with six in the match, also adding two digs and a perfect five of five serving. Senior Emma Porter tallied 20 assists, six digs and went seven of seven serving with two aces. Junior Keely Frank matched Porter with six digs in her first start at libero.
“One of the girls looks at me after that first set and says ‘i think I was a little nervous,’’” Halac said. “We settled in after that point and our passing improved. All around, everything improved that second set. We show who we can truly be when we get into our rhythm.”
Next, CPU faced Class 3A’s number one team in 2019 defending champion Mt. Vernon. The Mustang’s hitting, headlined by U of I commit Lauren Schrock, proved difficult to defend as the Stormin Pointers found themselves in holes they could not dig themselves out of in both sets, falling 25-18 and 25-16.
Kramer again led CPU with six kills in the loss, going four of five serving. Senior Katie Droste had five kills and 11 digs. Senior Claire Neighbor tallied four kills for the Stormin Pointers. Porter finished with 17 assists, giving her a total of 37 assists in Thursday’s triangular.
“We showed at time we can play with teams like Mt. Vernon,” Halac said. “There was a lot of great team effort tonight. There is some serve receive we do need to clean up. Our hitters improved on their angles tonight. I know we can improve on our blocking.”
CPU will next face off against Independence on Thursday for their first WaMaC West matchup of the season. The Stormin Pointers will be back in Mt. Vernon on Saturday for tournament play, opening with Grundy Center.