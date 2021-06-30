CPU baseball hosted Maquoketa on Monday looking to keep in the running for the WaMaC West title, splitting 3-1 and 8-6 on the day.
“All it took was one bad inning out of 14,” coach Tyler Smith said. “We put together 13 solid innings of baseball that night and the one bad inning really hurt us. When teams are gaining momentum, we have to find ways to shut them down.”
The Stormin’ Pointers put the clamps on the Cardinals in the first game while taking advantage of a few errors to score three runs off three hits. Junior leftfield Gavin Brinks started the bottom of the third with an RBI single to score Tristen Wiley. A single from sophomore second base Jaden Patterson scored senior centerfield Ethan Laflter before Brinks got his own run from junior pitcher Braylon Havel. But an RBI wasn’t Havel’s only contribution, striking out five batters and allowing one run.
“I thought Braylon play really well and the defense gave us a great chance to win that game,” Smith said. We managed to scratch those three runs across and proved all we needed with the way our defense played.”
The Stormin’ Pointers had all the momentum after three innings in the nightcap, going up 6-1 after five runs in the bottom of the third. A series of walks and pitching errors gave the Cardinals base runners in the top of the fourth and timely hits scored seven runs to take a 8-6 they’d hold onto for the remainder of the evening.
“Hats off to Maquoketa,” Smith said. “They found green and really took our defense out of this game. We gave up too many free passes from the mound and didn’t execute when we needed to pitch wise.”
Havel scored two runs in the nightcap while senior rightfield Bennett McKee scored two runners. The Stormin’ Pointers had eight hits in the loss.
CPU (12-12) traveled to Independence on Thursday with a division title still on the line. The Stormin’ Pointers will also travel to Tipton on Friday. Two major conference doubleheaders remain with Benton in town for Senior Night on Monday and at Williamsburg on July 8.
“These are big doubleheaders coming up,” Smith said. “We’re just a couple of games back from second place. Our goal is to find a way to reach the top of the west side of the conference and gain some momentum going into the postseason. We have to put together seven, 14 complete innings to do so.”