The word “shutout” hasn’t been used in favor of Center Point-Urbana baseball this season, but the narrative changed Wednesday as the Stormin Pointers slammed the door on visiting Tipton 12-0 in five innings.
“We’ve faced our struggles with pitching and defense this year and tonight it was good to throw strikes and play solid defense by Jacob Wiley,” coach Tyler Smith said. “A game like this can give us some confidence moving forward.”
Coming off a split at Clear Creek Amana on Monday, CPU knew they faced a Tipton team capable of swinging the bat and stringing multiple runs together. Instead it was the Stormin Pointers with the solid hitting and recognition to put 12 runs across and earn their second non-conference win of the season.
“Today showed we can field the ball and make those plays we’ve been missing,” Smith said. “We want to give our pitchers more confidence to go out and strike everyone out. We put pressure on Tipton defensively and put our guys in scoring position on offense.”
Smith also believes the Stormin Pointers found success against the Clippers on Monday because of their pitching and hitting to take the first game 8-6. A sloppy ending morphed a 8-3 lead before the final out. CPU fell in the nightcap 5-3 in Tiffin.
“We gave up too many free passes right away,” Smith said. “We fought back to get into the game, but we buried ourselves there. We did a good job on the plate all night. Hopefully that’s a sign we are starting to put everything together and can keep building.”
CPU traveled to Beckman Catholic on Thursday and will be at Independence on Monday. The Stormin Pointers will return home on Thursday, July 9 to host Vinton-Shellsburg and end the regular season at Benton on July 13.