JESUP — When it came down to it, the offense showed up.
Especially in the final game.
Center Point-Urbana’s softball weekend ended with a 3-0 victory against WaMaC foe Independence on Saturday, with the Stormin Pointers (7-9) putting three across in the bottom of the sixth to pull through.
CPU went 2-2 during a tournament last weekend.
“It is a work in progress, and we’re in the toughest conference in the state,” head coach Shane Light said. “We’ve played pretty good in tournaments this year. Even last weekend down in Iowa City, we were facing some top teams and played pretty solid.”
Those crosses of home plate against Independence represented just the sixth time CPU scored over three of its four tournament games. The Stormin Pointers scored 16 against Don Bosco in the opener Friday to advance into the quarterfinals; statistics for that game were not available as of press time.
Center Point eked out a 2-0 win against a Class 1A ranked Lisbon squad that allowed just two hits and a walk behind Ryleigh Allgood, but also made two errors that led to CPU’s runs.
“We don’t usually (do this well) in tournaments,” sophomore pitcher Olivia Perez said. “It’s helped that we have a lot of players and coaches working together.”
Perez opened the bottom of the sixth with a double off Allison Kleve against the Mustangs. Shaelyn Hansen came to the plate next and tattooed a pitch to nearly the same part of the park for a double to score Perez and break the 0-0 deadlock.
“Her hitting is always solid, and she’s always patient at the plate,” Perez said of Hansen.
After a pop-up, Gracie Hoskins singled to put runners on the corners. Courtesy runner Mya Hillers stole second and Tayler Reaves followed with another single to plate Hansen for a 2-0 lead.
Hillers scored on a wild pitch for the final run.
“We always somehow find a way to hit the ball, yet we hit it right to someone,” Hansen said. “We finally started hitting those gaps … I also think it helped that once someone did it, everyone else is like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s that easy. We can do it too.’”
Buoyed by the offense, Perez came out and closed down the Mustangs in the seventh. She induced a groundout to Aliza Mollenhauer at first, a sharp groundout to third that Reaves handled and a flyout to Ryanne Hansen in center.
“Our defense played really well that game,” Perez said. “We didn’t have a lot of errors; I feel like it was a lot cleaner (game).”
CPU committed only one error and Perez allowed just four hits. She pitched 1-2-3 innings in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames.
The Mustangs’ Rachel Eddy was out at home in the fourth as Hoskins held on after a relay throw from Hansen. Eddy was trying to score on a Leah House double.
It was the only inning Independence put more than one runner on.
The Stormin Pointers also had their share of chances to push across runs. They had runners on second and third with one away in the fourth but were punched out twice.
Claire Neighbor walked in the third and was on second but stayed there with two punchouts and a popup to end the inning. Reaves was on third with one out in the sixth but walked into the dugout after two punchouts.
“We had a couple innings where we had runners in scoring position and we just didn’t get that hit,” Light said. “It’s tough when you have two outs and you’re hoping for that one to squeeze through and it just doesn’t quite get there.
“But we put a few of them together at the right time. That’s all we needed.”
It was Saturday’s theme. CPU left seven runners stranded in a 4-1 loss to West Delaware, including bases loaded in the seventh. Twice Light’s team had runners in scoring position with just one out and failed to advance any of them.
One was caught in a rundown during a potential run-scoring at-bat; CPU trailed 3-1 at the time in the sixth and had just scored its lone run.
Against West Delaware, Hansen drove in Mollenhauer on a sacrifice fly.
The Stormin Pointers went 12 for 51 Saturday. Light bemoaned several hard-hit balls that found diving or quick-moving opposition.
“From right at the beginning, we were making contact, but we were hitting it right to them,” he said. “And that sometimes is the game.”
Mya Hillers, Kora Katcher, Mollenhauer and Perez each stole a base Saturday. Hansen, Hillers, Mollenhauer and Perez each scored.
“I know coach has had some difficulty deciding who to put where at times,” Hansen said. “It’s been hard to find the right combination at times, only because there are certain bats we need in the lineup and certain defensive spots we need filled.”