Center Point-Urbana football is riding a two-game winning streak after stifling South Tama’s run game in a 40-14 win on Friday in Tama.
“We came in with a good scheme to limit [South Tama’s] running back, Payton Vest, and our guys executed well,” coach Dan Burke said. “Defensively, we gave him one big play in the first half and I feel they dominated the second half. It was a great night for CPU football.”
While Vest would find the endzone with a 99 run in the first half, CPU would outscore South Tama 27-14 with a balanced offense. The Stormin Pointers would only add to their score in the second half with two touchdowns while holding Vest, the Trojans’s primary weapon, in check throughout the final two quarters.
“We had 218 yards passing and 213 on the ground and Keegan Koopedryer was really accurate on the day,” Burke said. “Our O-line made some nice holes and I don’t believe we were sacked once.”
Koppedryer finished with 218 passing yards on 15 of 24 completion and three touchdowns, also rushing for a touchdown. Sophomore Cole Werner rushed for 126 yards on 27 carries, while seniors Brody Grawe and Dylan Griswold each scored a rushing touchdown. Senior Joey Metzen finished with 79 yards on four receptions and a touchdown, followed by senior Matthew Coller with 44 yards on four receptions and two touchdowns. Senior Dylan Felton led the defense with 5.5 tackles, followed by Griswold with three tackles.
“Collin Hoskins had some crushing blocks at fullback against a good linebacker in Vest,” Burke said. “It was fun to watch that battle. These guys are playing tough and with a lot of spirit. Against Union. I think they woke up and realized we are a good team. We won our Homecoming game, won at South Tama’s Homecoming and now we want to do the same for Vinton’s on Friday.”
CPU will travel to Vinton to face the Vikings on Friday and end their regular season on October 9 at Solon. The Stormin’ Pointers are 2-3 on the season.