As the four State qualifiers from Vinton-Shellsburg/Center Point-Urbana swimming arrived at the State Swimming Meet on Saturday at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center, a mix of emotions went through them. Excitement, nervousness, anticipation. Junior Carter Kirtz had experienced this atmosphere last year as the lone State qualifier, but 2021 was certainly different.
“It was good to be at State last year, but it was kinda lonely,” Kirtz said. “Most of the other teams there had six or seven kids competing and were having fun together. I knew next year I wanted to bring a relay back here to be competitive and have more fun.”
The Stormin’ Vikes did just that as Kirtz was joined at State this season by his 200 Medley Relay teammates Bradyn Schlief, Isaac Allsup and Ian Allsup, all of whom were right up for the very first race of the day. Their relay had two goals in mind: beat their heat and beat out Decorah’s relay. Both were achieved and more as VS finished with a time of 1:40.05, 1.75 seconds faster than their record-breaking time a week. VS was seeded 19th in the state in the 200 Medley and they have finished 14th overall.
“I was climbing out of the pool and looking back at Ian swimming the freestyle leg,” Isaac Allsup said. “He was behind a little bit at first, so we all cheered for him. He barely out touched the other relay. It was just a feeling of victory and satisfaction.”
Placing 14th, even at State, may not seem much to celebrate over. However, swimming is a single class sport in Iowa. VS competed against the likes of Ankeny, Iowa City West and were just shy of placing above a relay from Dowling Catholic in the 200 Medley.
“It was fantastic,” coach Rob Levis said. “I felt leading up to Districts they may have been a little too cautious with their relay exchanges. I think none of them wanted to be the guy that jumped early and got them disqualified. They were aggressive with their exchanges and cut off tenths of seconds we needed. Ian especially in that last 50 was tremendous.”
Later in the day, Isaac took part in the 100 Backstroke and made VS proud with a school record time of 54.96, finishing 21st overall after being seeded in 23rd with his state qualifying time. Allsup had been dealing with an irritating cut on his toe going into the race, but seeing his results quickly made him forget about the pestering pain.
“I had placed fifth in the heat when I was seeded seventh,” Allsup said. “It felt amazing knowing I had put up the best time in school history. I knew I had to go all out for my last event ever and I’m proud of how I finished.”
The meet, however, was not all school records and triumphs for the Stormin’ Vikes. Not long after competing in the 200 Medley, Kirtz took on the 200 Individual Medley and was disqualified for an illegal turn, according to Levis. The best was yet to come for the CPU junior as he competed in the 100 Breaststroke at the end of the day, finishing eighth overall with a time of 59.64, another school record and a podium finish for Kirtz.
“It feels amazing being able to get that far with a smaller school,” Kirtz said. “State is a tense environment. Doing the breaststroke is difficult to perfect, but I like the challenge and racing in the stroke.”
As team, the Stormin’ Vikes finished 21st among some of the largest school districts from the Des Moines Metro, Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids. Levis noted the only programs to beat their 200 Medley were all larger programs. VS even outswam host Linn-Mar in their own pool in the event.
“Everyone swam their best time of the season in that relay,” Levis said. “We knew the reality going into this meet competing against schools with enrollments of over 2,000 students. To go in there and perform like that and for Carter to reach the podium is phenomenal. All four deserve a lot of credit for what they accomplished.”
Levis also acknowledged the team finished their fall semester with a 3.56 GPA. Isaac will graduate from the program this May, yet Schlief, Kirtz and Ian Allsup will be back next season and will look to bring another relay back to State next season.