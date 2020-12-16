Vinton-Shellsburg boys swimming got their season underway with two meets at Williamsburg in four days, winning both events behind strong individual performances.
The Stormin’ Vikes started last week’s dual meet at Williamsburg with a first place win in the 200 Medley, an event which just missed qualifying for state in last year, with a time of 1:46.81. According to coach Rob Lavis, this time is ahead of where the relay began this time last year and only about 3.5 seconds off of their district time last winter. After the first break, the score was tied 31-31 and remained “deadlocked” 60-60 at the second break. In the final three events the Stormin Vikings pulled away by sweeping first, second and third in the backstroke and first, third and fourth in the breastroke to seal the win.
“Overall this was a great first outing,” Levis said. “We swam really hard and turned in some great times. Carter Kirtz won the 100 Breast and 200 IM, breaking his own school record in the IM. Senior Captain Isaac Allsup won the 100 Back and took a close second in the 100 Butterfly. Ian Allsup captured the 50 Free, Braydn Schlief won the 100 Backstroke and freshman Aleric Weber won his first high school race taking the 200 Freestyle. The 200 Free Relay team of Kirtz, Wesley Farrell, Logan Zearley and Schlief also took first place giving us victories in 2 of 3 relays and 5 of the 8 individual events.”
VS returned to Williamsburg on Tuesday, facing the host Raiders alongside Centerville and Oskaloosa. Despite more competition, the Stormin’ Vikes took first place by 91 points over second place Williamsburg. The 200 Medley of Braydn Schlief, Carter Kurtz Isaac Allsup and Ian Allsup once again started the evening off with a win and the same four athletes ended the night with a close win in the 400 Free by two tenths of a second with a time of 3:46.26.
“In between these relay wins, we saw a lot of strong swims up and down the lineup,” Levis said. “Kirtz again took first in both the 200IM and the 100 Breast and Ian Allsup emerged with the win in the 500 Free. Isaac Allsup was second in the 100 Back and third in the 100 Fly. Schlief secured third in the 200 IM. Freshmen Aleric Weber and Wes Farrell contributed significantly with Farrell scoring 22 points for his fourth place finishes in the 200IM and the 100 Free, and Weber earning 20 points for a pair of fifth place finishes in the 100 Fly and 100 Back.”
In addition to the four event wins, Levis noted a number of guys “significantly” outswam their seed times in winning their heats. In all seven swimmers were heat winners including Steven Wichtendahl, Blake Soquet and Ian Vrba who all dropped significant time. On the evening, the team established 17 new personal best times.
“The team has pushed really hard in our first two meets and the results have shown,” Levis said. “We have a number of guys who spent the summer and fall swimming and lifting and they have really started the season off strong. Some of our new guys have really stepped up and the returning guys are doing a good job elevating their performance to replace a talented group of seniors that we lost from last years’ team.”
The Stormin’ Vikes traveled to Decorah on Thursday for some “very stiff competition” against host Decorah, Mason City and Waterloo.