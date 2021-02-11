Strawberry Chocolate Eclair Fantasy

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

3/4 c water

6 Tbsp butter or margarine

3/4 c all-purpose flour

1/8 tsp salt

3 large eggs

1 1/2 c semi-sweet chocolate morsels, divided (9 oz.)

3 Tbsp milk

2 tsp vanilla extract, divided

1 pkg Neufchâtel (light cream cheese), softened (8 oz.)

1/2 c powdered sugar

15 large strawberries, hulled and tops trimmed level

1/3 c seedless raspberry jam

1 3/4 c frozen whipped topping, thawed

powdered sugar

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450° F. Grease 9-inch pie plate.

2. For the eclair shell, heat water and butter to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in flour and salt. Reduce heat to low; stir vigorously for 1 minute or until mixture forms a ball. Remove from heat. Cool for 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing thoroughly after each addition, until smooth. Spread evenly over bottom of prepared pie plate.

4. Bake for 15 minutes or until sides puff up. Reduce heat to 350° F.; bake for an additional 10 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Press center down when cool.

5. FOR FILLING: Place 1¼ cups morsels and milk in a medium uncovered microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH (100%) power for 1 minute; stir. Morsels may retain some of their shape. If necessary, microwave at additional 10- to 15-second intervals, stirring until smooth. Do not overheat. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Spread mixture evenly over bottom of éclair shell. Refrigerate until chocolate is firm.

6. Beat cream cheese, sugar, and remaining vanilla extract in a small mixer bowl until smooth. Spread evenly over the chocolate layer. Arrange strawberries on cheese layer with pointed sides up.

7. Microwave jam in a small uncovered microwave-safe bowl on HIGH (100%) power for 30 seconds; stir. Brush jam over strawberries and drizzle between strawberries. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

8. Pipe or dollop whipped topping between strawberries and éclair shell edge.

9. Place remaining morsels in a heavy-duty plastic bag. Microwave on HIGH (100%) power for 30 seconds; knead. Microwave at additional 10- to 15-second intervals, kneading until smooth. Cut a small hole in corner of the bag.

10. Squeeze to drizzle over strawberries. Dust with powdered sugar. Serve immediately.

