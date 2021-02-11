Strawberry Chocolate Eclair Fantasy

Serves: 8
Ingredients:
3/4 c water
6 Tbsp butter or margarine
3/4 c all-purpose flour
1/8 tsp salt
3 large eggs
1 1/2 c semi-sweet chocolate morsels, divided (9 oz.)
3 Tbsp milk
2 tsp vanilla extract, divided
1 pkg Neufchâtel (light cream cheese), softened (8 oz.)
1/2 c powdered sugar
15 large strawberries, hulled and tops trimmed level
1/3 c seedless raspberry jam
1 3/4 c frozen whipped topping, thawed
powdered sugar
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 450° F. Grease 9-inch pie plate.
2. For the eclair shell, heat water and butter to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in flour and salt. Reduce heat to low; stir vigorously for 1 minute or until mixture forms a ball. Remove from heat. Cool for 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing thoroughly after each addition, until smooth. Spread evenly over bottom of prepared pie plate.
4. Bake for 15 minutes or until sides puff up. Reduce heat to 350° F.; bake for an additional 10 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Press center down when cool.
5. FOR FILLING: Place 1¼ cups morsels and milk in a medium uncovered microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH (100%) power for 1 minute; stir. Morsels may retain some of their shape. If necessary, microwave at additional 10- to 15-second intervals, stirring until smooth. Do not overheat. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Spread mixture evenly over bottom of éclair shell. Refrigerate until chocolate is firm.
6. Beat cream cheese, sugar, and remaining vanilla extract in a small mixer bowl until smooth. Spread evenly over the chocolate layer. Arrange strawberries on cheese layer with pointed sides up.
7. Microwave jam in a small uncovered microwave-safe bowl on HIGH (100%) power for 30 seconds; stir. Brush jam over strawberries and drizzle between strawberries. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
8. Pipe or dollop whipped topping between strawberries and éclair shell edge.
9. Place remaining morsels in a heavy-duty plastic bag. Microwave on HIGH (100%) power for 30 seconds; knead. Microwave at additional 10- to 15-second intervals, kneading until smooth. Cut a small hole in corner of the bag.
10. Squeeze to drizzle over strawberries. Dust with powdered sugar. Serve immediately.