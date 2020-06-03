Strawberry Coleslaw

Ingredients:
10 oz bag finely shredded coleslaw
½ c sliced almonds
½ c raisins
2 6 oz. Lemon Burst yogurt
¼ c mayo
2 Tbl fresh lemon juice
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
16 oz. fresh strawberries — cleaned and diced
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl mix the angel hair coleslaw mix, raisins, and almonds.
In a medium sized bowl mix both of the lemon yogurt, mayo, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Pour the dressing mix over the slaw and mix well.
Cover and chill for at least an hour.
Right before serving mix in diced strawberries. Adding them right before serving keeps the berries from getting soggy and from bleeding into the mixture making it pink.