Strawberry Cream Dessert Squares

Ingredients:
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated sugar cookies
2 packages (8 oz each) cream cheese, softened
¼ cup sugar
1 c strawberry topping (ice cream topping)
2 eggs
1 container (16 oz) frozen whipped topping, thawed
4 to 6 drops red food color, if desired
Fresh berries, if desired
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. Press cookie dough evenly into bottom only of ungreased 13x9-inch pan. (If dough is sticky, use floured fingers.)
In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and ¾ cup of the strawberry topping with electric mixer on medium-high speed about 1 minute or until well blended. Add eggs; beat about 2 minutes or until well blended and creamy. Spread evenly over crust in pan.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until center is set. Cool 1 hour. Center will sink slightly as it cools.
In medium bowl, mix whipped topping, food color and remaining ¼ cup strawberry topping. Spread topping mixture over cooled cream cheese layer. Refrigerate about 2 hours or until set. To serve, cut into 6 rows by 3 rows. Garnish each serving with fresh berries. Cover and refrigerate any remaining dessert.