Strawberry Cream Dessert Squares

Ingredients:

1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated sugar cookies

2 packages (8 oz each) cream cheese, softened

¼ cup sugar

1 c strawberry topping (ice cream topping)

2 eggs

1 container (16 oz) frozen whipped topping, thawed

4 to 6 drops red food color, if desired

Fresh berries, if desired

Directions:

Heat oven to 350°F. Press cookie dough evenly into bottom only of ungreased 13x9-inch pan. (If dough is sticky, use floured fingers.)

In medium bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and ¾ cup of the strawberry topping with electric mixer on medium-high speed about 1 minute or until well blended. Add eggs; beat about 2 minutes or until well blended and creamy. Spread evenly over crust in pan.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until center is set. Cool 1 hour. Center will sink slightly as it cools.

In medium bowl, mix whipped topping, food color and remaining ¼ cup strawberry topping. Spread topping mixture over cooled cream cheese layer. Refrigerate about 2 hours or until set. To serve, cut into 6 rows by 3 rows. Garnish each serving with fresh berries. Cover and refrigerate any remaining dessert.

