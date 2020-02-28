Strawberry-Lemon Crumble Bars

Ingredients:
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated sugar cookies
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon grated lemon peel and 2 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice from 1 large lemon
½ cup strawberry jam
¼ cup powdered sugar
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Line an 8-inch square pan with foil, extending foil over sides of pan; spray with cooking spray.
2. In medium bowl, break up cookie dough. Add flour and grated lemon peel; mix or knead until well blended. Press 1 1/4 cups of the mixture into pan. Bake 15 minutes.
3. In a small bowl, mix jam and 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice; carefully spread jam on top of bar base. Crumble remaining cookie dough mixture over the jam layer. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until cookie dough top is golden brown. Cool completely, about 1 hour 30 minutes.
4. In a small bowl, mix powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon of the remaining lemon juice until smooth. If necessary for drizzling consistency, add an additional 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice. Using a fork, drizzle glaze on top of the bars. Let stand 15 minutes. Remove from the pan using the foil handles. Cut into 4 rows by 4 rows.