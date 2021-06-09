Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

Ingredients:
½ c old-fashioned oats
1½ c frozen strawberries
1 c vanilla yogurt
½ c almond milk
1 tbl honey
¼ tsp pure vanilla extract
Scant ¹/8 tsp pure almond extract
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
Directions:
Measure oats into blender. Blend until ground into a fine powder. Add frozen strawberries, vanilla yogurt, almond milk, honey, vanilla extract, almond extract, and cinnamon. Blend until completely smooth. Serve immediately.
Notes
• You may use nonfat, lowfat, or regular vanilla yogurt. You may use whole milk, 2%, skim milk, almond milk, or your favorite type of milk.
• Don’t use too much almond extract, because its flavor can be very overpowering.