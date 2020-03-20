Stromboli Joes

Here is a cool twist to standard sloppy Joes that will feed several. You can cut the recipe in half or just use half the meat mixture and one loaf of French bread, saving the rest of the meat for another creation.
Cook time: 30 Min. Prep time: 15 Min. Serves: 16
Ingredients:
2 lbs. ground beef
¼ c finely chopped onion
1 c catsup
1 c tomato sauce
¼ c grated Parmesan cheese
2 tsp garlic powder, divided
1 tsp dried oregano
½ tsp fennel seed
½ tsp Italian seasoning
½ c butter, softened
2 lb. loaves Italian bread, each loaf halved lengthwise
2 c shredded mozzarella cheese (8 oz.)
Directions:
1. In a Dutch oven, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.
2. Stir in the catsup, tomato sauce, Parmesan cheese, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, oregano, fennel seed and Italian seasoning.
3. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer uncovered for 15 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally.
4. In a small bowl, combine butter and remaining garlic powder.
5. Spread over top halves of bread.
6. Sprinkle 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese over each bottom bread half.
7. Spoon meat mixture over top.
8. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese.
9. Replace bread tops.
10. Wrap each sandwich loaf in foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 — 30 minutes or until cheese is melted.
11. Slice into eight pieces from each loaf. Yield: 2 sandwich loaves (8 servings each).