On 05-04-2020, at about 07:45 AM, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 201 East St, Mt Auburn IA, in Benton County.
There were no injuries, no one was present at the time of first responder’s arrival. The Home is believed to be a complete loss.
Responding to the Fire were the Mt Auburn Fire Dept and First Responders, Vinton Fire Dept., Garrison Fire Dept, La Porte City Fire Dept, North Benton Ambulance, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office.
The fire remains under investigation.