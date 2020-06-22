Cindi Stueck cared for his grandmother Janene at the young age of 14 as several types of cancer took the life of her beloved family member. One of the hardest parts for Stueck was watching her grandmother lose her hair.
“My family has a strong history of cancer, so I wondered how I’d feel about losing my hair,” Stueck said. “I wanted to do something in her memory and to donate and learn what it’s like to lose your hair.”
Stueck made the decision to not only donate her hair, but shave it completely to find out the answer to her question. She had a friend, Nina Goersh, perform the cut and shave. The 16 inches she recently donated was given to Hair We Share, one of the few organizations still accepting hair for wigs amid COVID-19 restrictions. According to Stueck, it takes “six to nine donations” to make one wig. If a monetary donation is also made, the donor will receive a picture of the wig and possibly of the recipient as part of the “Ponytail Club.”
“Many of these patients are cancer patients that have received chemotherapy or radiation treatments and some with hair loss disease,” Stueck said. “I work in the medical field so I know a little bit about this.”
Afterwards, Stueck felt “great” about the decision and feels she is making a difference. By shaving her head, Stueck hopes she can raise awareness in order to convince more people to participate.
“Like I said, it takes six to nine people to make a wig, so you got to get a lot of people doing it,” Stueck said. “The other piece to this was my family got involved. They threw me a small birthday party. My children made us a life-sized Connect Four game. So my husband and children put on a Connect Four tournament for me shaving my head.”
Eight couples participated and threw in $20. Stueck’s oldest daughter and her boyfriend won the tournament and surprised Stueck by giving the money right back to go to the monetary donation for the Ponytail Club.
“I didn't know that was going to happen,” Stueck said. “It was just family and some close friends, but everyone contributed to make this happen. I thought that was pretty cool.”
Stueck hopes this gesture will honor her grandmother, who was just starting to regrow her hair before slipping into a coma and passing away.
“It’s a small thing, but we have so much cancer in our communities and we all know someone who is currently battling or has battled cancer,” Stueck said. “I have a huge passion for this and want to help in any way I can.”