Stuffed Eggplant Italian-style

Cook time: 35 Min Prep time: 30 Min Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
1/4 c olive oil
1 medium-large eggplant
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 can(s) petite diced tomatoes, drained, 14.5 ounce
1 clove garlic, finely diced
1 raw, extra-large egg, slightly beaten
2-3 slices stale white bread, torn into pieces
1 tsp Italian seasoning
1/4 c freshly grated Parmesan cheese
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Cut eggplant in half lengthwise.
2. Carefully scoop out the flesh, reserving the shell. Coarsely chop the eggplant flesh into bite-size pieces.
3. Place a 12" non-stick skillet over medium-high heat and sauté eggplant, green pepper, and onion in olive oil for 10-12 minutes or until onion becomes transparent. (More olive oil or vegetable oil may be needed while sautéing.)
4. Add the tomatoes and garlic to the mixture and stir to combine.
5. Add the beaten egg, torn bread, and Italian seasoning to the skillet and stir quickly to combine ingredients and to prevent the egg from "scrambling." Add salt and pepper to taste. Continue to cook for 5 more minutes, stirring constantly.
6. Transfer mixture to reserved eggplant shells and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
7. Place stuffed shells in a baking dish and bake 30-35 minutes until hot and bubbly.