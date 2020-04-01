Dennis Sturtz and Rosalee Adams, both of Vinton, were married April 4, 1970 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton, IA. They have 5 children: Michelle(Kevin)Bookmeier, Adam(JoEllen)Sturtz, Kelly(Rich)Shipley, Matt(Becky) Sturtz and Jennifer Sturtz. They also have 7 grandchildren: Taylor, Dawson, Matthew, Isaac, Ryan, Annie and Carlea. They will celebrate with family at a later date.
