Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Sturtz pic

Dennis Rosalee (Adams) Sturtz

 

Dennis Sturtz and Rosalee Adams, both of Vinton, were married April 4, 1970 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton, IA. They have 5 children: Michelle(Kevin)Bookmeier, Adam(JoEllen)Sturtz, Kelly(Rich)Shipley, Matt(Becky) Sturtz and Jennifer Sturtz. They also have 7 grandchildren: Taylor, Dawson, Matthew, Isaac, Ryan, Annie and Carlea. They will celebrate with family at a later date.

Tags