Ingredients:
½ c barbecue sauce
1¹/³ c french-fried onions, crushed
¼ c grated Parmesan cheese
½ tsp pepper
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 oz each)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 440°. Place barbecue sauce in a shallow bowl. In another shallow bowl, combine onions, cheese and pepper. Dip both sides of chicken in barbecue sauce, then one side in onion mixture.
Place chicken, crumb side up, on a greased baking sheet. Bake until a meat thermometer reads 165°; 22-27 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
1 chicken breast half: 327 calories, 11g fat (3g saturated fat), 97mg cholesterol, 582mg sodium, 19g carbohydrate (11g sugars, 0 fiber), 35g protein.