Summer Pasta Salad

Serves: 8
Ingredients:
SALAD
1 pkg rotelli pasta
10 oz grape tomatoes, halved
4 oz bleu cheese or Feta cheese, crumbled
1/4 lb. deli salami, cubed
bunch fresh basil, chopped
1/2 red pepper, chopped
1 bunch green onions, chopped
1 can pitted black olives, halved
DRESSING
1/3 c olive oil
3 Tbsp lemon juice
2 clove garlic, minced
1 1/2 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper
Directions:
1. Cook pasta according to package directions and drain.
2. In a large mixing bowl, place cooled pasta, halved tomatoes, crumbled cheese, salami, chopped basil, chopped bell pepper, and halved black olives.
3. Toss together.
4. Add chopped green onions and toss.
5. In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients.
6. Pour over pasta salad and toss together well.