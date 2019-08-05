Summer projects don’t necessarily have to take time away from your summer fun, or large chunks out of your pocket book. Local residents Denny and Seena Haar of Oelwein have been busy for the past week restoring their deck. The motivation for this project stemming from their enjoyment of front porch sitting. A pastime that they truly enjoy and miss about their prior residence.
“We purchased this house five years ago,” said Denny Haar, about their home at 314 Seventh Ave. “It only had a 10 by 10 cement porch for outdoor enjoyment. Two years ago, we added the deck with a railing. The house we lived in prior to this had a wrap-around porch and we always enjoyed having it to sit out on. So, adding one made perfect sense.”
The past week has been a busy one for Denny, who took on this summer project, working on the deck in the later afternoon hours, around responsibilities as an EMT for MercyOne and being a part-time school bus driver.
“The first year after building a deck it is important to let it sit and cure and dry,” said Haar. “Being, as how, I used a green treated lumber product and it had been a couple years since. My first step was to use some deck wash. I don’t recommend power washing when cleaning your deck as it can lift the grain and dig into it and ruin the wood. Deck wash is a cleaning liquid that you buy at a lumber yard or hardware store. I put it in a Wagner sprayer and then sprayed it on the deck. I took a large scrub brush, which is a broom type thing and scrubbed the deck, moving it around to loosen up the dirt and grime and then rinsed it off and let it dry for several days. I then preceded to put a stain and sealer combination product on it.”
Haar’s one main piece of advice to other folks wanting to take on this type of project is:
“You should use a high-quality deck product, something that offers the ultra-violet protection. I used a semi-transparent oil-based stain and sealer combination. I started restoring it on Wednesday, July 31, and usually do it later in the day, when it’s not so hot out. You don’t want to have the sun beating down on it because otherwise it dries unevenly, and it gets streaks in it. It’s the first time I used this type of product but it’s working pretty good.”
Haar supplies used were the stain and sealer combination product, deck wash, scrub brush, foam brush, and a pad designed for deck boards that is used to spread the stain onto the deck, and a sprayer for the deck wash.
Haar shared that most of his knowledge about working on his projects was self-taught. “I’ve always enjoyed being kind of a handyman and Bob Villa was someone that I looked up to. Years ago, there was no YouTube to watch when you wanted to build or do some type of project that you didn’t know about.”
When asked what he found most enjoyable, Haar replied; “I get to see the end result and being able to sit out here and enjoy it. I get a lot of people admiring it and commenting on it and I guess it adds curb appeal to the house. I’ve always enjoyed being a handyman. I’m not a professional by any means.”
Haar shared that his project cost approximately $2,500, which covered the decking materials and his current restoring supplies. However, that was not counting labor or making adjustments for pricing of decking depending on what supplies where chosen. There were many options for building materials that one could choose from and there is also the routine maintenance to be considered, which can vary depending on the products chosen.