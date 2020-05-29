Summery Lemon Bread

Nothing says welcome to warmer weather like fresh lemons! This is a great-tasting sweet bread that makes a nice thank-you gift or complement to a Sunday brunch.

Ingredients:

½ c butter, softened

1 c sugar

2 large eggs, room temp

1 Tbl grated lemon zest

2 Tbls lemon juice

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

¹/8 tsp salt

½ c 2% milk

GLAZE:

½ cup confectioners’ sugar

2 Tbls lemon juice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs, lemon zest and juice. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; gradually stir into creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.

Pour into a greased 8x4-in. loaf pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Cool in pan 15 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Combine glaze ingredients; immediately drizzle over bread. Serve warm.

Tags