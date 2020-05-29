Summery Lemon Bread

Nothing says welcome to warmer weather like fresh lemons! This is a great-tasting sweet bread that makes a nice thank-you gift or complement to a Sunday brunch.
Ingredients:
½ c butter, softened
1 c sugar
2 large eggs, room temp
1 Tbl grated lemon zest
2 Tbls lemon juice
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
¹/8 tsp salt
½ c 2% milk
GLAZE:
½ cup confectioners’ sugar
2 Tbls lemon juice
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs, lemon zest and juice. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; gradually stir into creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.
Pour into a greased 8x4-in. loaf pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Cool in pan 15 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Combine glaze ingredients; immediately drizzle over bread. Serve warm.