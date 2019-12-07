SUMNER – Sumner-
Fredericksburg fell to Dike-New Hartford 62-47 at home in a battle between to North Iowa Cedar League teams.
Cougars head coach Michael Quigley said he was proud of his team’s effort and that they showed improvement from their last game.
“Tonight’s game was a step in the right direction for this team, we’ll continue to look to take another step forward next week,” Quigley said.
“This game really came down to one thing, rebounding,” said Quigley. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds and second shot opportunities to Dike-New Hampton.”
Cougars senior James Stimson had 17 points and three assists. Peyton Schmitz had 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Kody VanEngelenburg had eight points and four assists.
S-F is 0-2 in conference and overall for the season.
Up next
The Cougars will play at Waukon Monday night at 7:45 p.m.