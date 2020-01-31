Super snacks for this Sunday’s Super Bowl

Sunday will be the Super Bowl and undoubtedly one of the biggest snack days of the year. I’m kind of partial to sliders or cheese and crackers — snacks that don’t require too much work or mess — but there are some really great new recipes out there to try.
This week’s selection of recipes are geared for game-day get-togethers, but some would also work for a meal if you throw in a side salad. But before we get to this week’s recipes, a reader from Strawberry Point called to remind me of a correction to last week’s 3-2-1 mug cake that calls for mixing together two dry cake mixes — one angel food, and one of any other flavor you like. Be sure to use the one-step angel food cake mix for best results.
Back to the Super Bowl. Since the Vikings or Bears didn’t make it this year, I guess I will cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs, since they are still in the Midwest (sorry Ruth S.). I can always find something good about watching football games, no matter who is playing.
More and more folks are choosing a plant-based diet as a healthier way of eating. There are some fantastic vegetarian dishes out there that even traditional meat lovers will find tasty. This is a really ooey, gooey, delicious cheesy bean dip that everyone at your get-together can enjoy. It was originally called Texas Trash, but I prefer to just call it Super Cheesy Bean Dip in honor of this year’s Super Bowl
Super Cheesy Bean Dip
Ingredients:
8 oz package cream cheese, softened
16 oz container sour cream (let sit out to come slightly to room temp)
2 can(s) 16 oz each vegetarian refried beans
1/2 pkg taco seasoning (or more if you prefer)
2 c shredded cheddar cheese
2 c shredded pepper jack cheese
Directions:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix together the cream cheese and sour cream until smooth.
2. Add the refried beans and taco seasoning.
3. Stir until well combined.
4. Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Spread bean mixture evenly over the bottom of the baking dish.
5. Top with the shredded cheese.
6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until cheese has melted and is beginning to brown.
7. Serve with tortilla chips or fresh vegetable sticks.