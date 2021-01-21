The Benton County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a three percent salary increase for elected county officials for Fiscal Year 2021-22 as recommended by the compensation board.
The motion for a three percent salary increase across all county departments went 3-0 by the Board of Supervisors, who had the choice to either accept the compensation board’s recommendation or lower it. Previous increases have varied for different departments in past years, but the board this year decided to keep it even for 2021. Non-elected officials will also see a three percent salary increase.
According to a rough estimate by County Auditor Hayley Rippel, the salary increase will lead to a $142,000 increase for the county, and departments have been requested to make cuts and adjustments to their budgets for salary increases. Fiscal Year 2021 budgets and salaries will take effect on July 1 after approval from the state. First, the county must give public notice of the budget and hold a public hearing, then adopt and send in the approved budget to the state no later than March 31.