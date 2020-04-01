Benton County Supervisors on Monday set April 24 at 9:30 a.m. for a budget amendment to the current fiscal year.
“Budget amendments are necessary when we need to spend more than what our original budget was published and certified to state,” Hayley Rippel, County Auditor said. “It allows us more spending authority for things that might come up within the fiscal year that we didn’t plan for, for example when secondary roads had all those issues in spring with needing more rock on the gravel roads.”
County department heads will be required to address the board over their amendments for approval first. Meetings will be on upcoming agendas and the hearing date was set for publication reasons.
“By law we can’t go above what is published for spending, so that is why it is so important for our publications and proof of publications,” Rippel said.
In other news, the supervisors discussed how counties across Iowa are working through social restrictions in the state regarding gatherings of 10 or more people. Benton County is currently live streaming their meetings on YouTube. A link to the stream can be found on bentoncountyiowa.org under the Board of Supervisor’s section. Other counties have used a meeting app called Zoom to hold meetings for the supervisors and their guests on the agenda. Benton County offices are currently closed to the public other than scheduled hearings.
One example of how county offices are adjusting to social distancing is the County Engineer’s Office offering dust control. The office will handle all permits by mail, email or fax.
The supervisors entered a closed session with County Attorney David Thompson to end Monday’s meeting.