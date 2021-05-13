A request to reclassify a property at 2596 58th Street in Vinton into an Airbnb met resistance from adjacent landowners and businesses, ultimately leading to the Benton County Board of Supervisors to strike down the request 3-0 during Tuesday’s board meeting.
According to Marc Greenlee, Benton County Land Use Administrator, Tatiana Messerole purchased the one acre property located in “Frog Hollow” alongside her sister in 2019. The property has a three bedroom house/cabin on it and is considered agricultural land, which would require permission from the county supervisors for a change in land use. Messerole had already promoted the house as an Airbnb prior to Greenlee corresponding with her by mail. She was subsequently asked to not advertise the property as an Airbnb while going through the application process.
“I can tell you that ever since I became aware of this Airbnb, I have received numerous negative comments about its existence,” Greenlee said. “Some comments have stated this is not a compatible use. We received a report from the Sheriff’s office that there was an incident out there about a conflict between a resident and a dog associated with this property. I’ve been made aware of parking problems since the winter.”
A public hearing was held on Tuesday to allow property owners and Messerole the chance to speak. John Tuthill, representing Wendling Quarries Inc. near the property, asked the supervisors to deny the request in a letter and in person. Tuthill noted he had been managing the Wendling Quarries for 20 years. During times of flooding, Wendling Quarries has allowed residents of Frog Hollow easements to access their properties at higher ground. Tuthill stated this was out of “neighborly respect” and the company has concerns about renters coming through regarding safety, illegal parking and other issues.”
“We see nothing but problems if the zoning classification is changed,” Tuthill said. “People are aware of hazards in the quarry if they have lived there. Renters of an Airbnb will not be aware of these hazards and we will not allow them to use the emergency access. It exposes our company to a degree of liability we cannot accept.”
Greenlee stated he agreed with Tuthill’s remarks and added the change in classification “could change the sustainability of the land use pattern in the area” because of this commercial use. A second letter from Jim Wilson, an adjacent property owner, voiced concern of “strangers driving through the road” and continued that children play along the road that leads down to the property.
Messerole acknowledged the concerns and thanked the property owners in attendance for voicing their concerns to her. She and her husband currently live in Florida for health reasons, but previously lived in Iowa. In speaking with the supervisors, she stated the property would not be occupied during a flood situation and understood the hazard concerns with the quarry.
“I never meant to create a hassle to bring us all here,” Messerole said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Our original intention of purchasing the property was never as a rental property. You all have the right to be upset. An Airbnb may be unfamiliar to some of you. I would never jeopardize anyone for a buck or two.”
Adjacent residents voiced concern about the increased traffic on the road and how it wasn’t meant to hold up so many vehicles in a week’s span. Concerns were raised about renters traveling on to private property.
“We are here to decide on this Airbnb, not how many vehicles can come in and out of a single property,” Supervisor Rick Primmer said. “[Messerole] has indicated she did not mean to disrupt and would have never done anything to purposely harm anyone.”
Messerole asked for guidance with what she can do with the cabin in terms of her family using it as a residence. Her daughter frequents the property as she attends the University of Iowa. Primmer and Greenlee explained the main concern from the county and adjacent residents was converting the land use for an Airbnb, assuring her what she did with her property privately was “her business.”