I am writing to support Pam Egli for Senator in Iowa District 32.
I have known Pam for many years. She was an elementary and middle school teacher when my children were in school. She was my grandson’s 4th grade teacher. Pam was an outstanding educator who taught her students not only basic curriculum but also taught them to work together in solving problems, to respect each other and to believe in themselves. As an attorney and former Bremer County Attorney, I was impressed with the emphasis Pam placed on requiring her students to be accountable for their actions and to respect appropriate authority. Pam will work to once again make Iowa number one in education.
I know Pam will be an outstanding Iowa Senator. She does her homework. She listens to people. I trust Pam’s judgment to seek balanced and bipartisan solutions to issues facing our district, including rural concerns for declines in education, adequate mental health care and improved infrastructure such as reliable broadband